Boston Partners Boosts Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of USA Truck worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

USAK stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $27.47.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $185,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,381.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Reed bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,185 shares of company stock valued at $360,457 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

