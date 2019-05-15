Blocktix (TIX) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $731,760.00 and $2,700.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocktix has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00331219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00848966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00151091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.