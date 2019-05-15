bitSilver Price Hits $7.08 on Major Exchanges (BITSILVER)

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One bitSilver token can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00088760 BTC on popular exchanges. bitSilver has a total market capitalization of $150,663.00 and $4.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitSilver has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00339423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00795543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00149546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

bitSilver Profile

bitSilver launched on October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,281 tokens. bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER . The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitSilver

bitSilver can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitSilver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

