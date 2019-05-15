BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Achieves $160,101.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $160,101.00 and $346.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,293,341 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

