BidaskClub Downgrades TiVo (TIVO) to Strong Sell

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TIVO. ValuEngine cut TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. TiVo has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $914.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -0.05.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TiVo’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,646,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,050,000 after buying an additional 693,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,440,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 298,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 301,222 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,325,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,324,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 357,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

