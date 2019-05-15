Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires New Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,782 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $1,045,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of SPLK opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

