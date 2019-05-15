Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,339 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 427,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

