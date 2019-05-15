Bean Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138,599.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $138,599.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,057,078,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.