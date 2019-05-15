Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 705.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,100. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,187 shares of company stock worth $4,447,619. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

