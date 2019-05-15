Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,959,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 19.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $273,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.72. 1,470,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,445. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.81. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.489999985831326 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.13%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

