Barnes Group (B) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

B has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:B opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 66,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

