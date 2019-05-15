Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Dougherty & Co raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.08.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,788,460 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $16,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

