Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Avianca has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of AVH stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Avianca has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Avianca will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avianca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

