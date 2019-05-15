Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Increased by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 2.4% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

AVY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.11. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,779. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,681,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,499.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,328 shares of company stock worth $25,927,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/avery-dennison-corp-avy-position-increased-by-tradition-capital-management-llc.html.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.