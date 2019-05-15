Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Increased by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 2.4% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.
In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,681,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,499.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,328 shares of company stock worth $25,927,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
