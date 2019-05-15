Audioeye (AEYE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 108.18% and a negative net margin of 88.71%. Audioeye updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

AEYE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 56,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Audioeye has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

