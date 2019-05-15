Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

AY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

