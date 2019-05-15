Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $97,969.00 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,168.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.00 or 0.03021059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.04895627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.01236284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.01148596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00092785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00940273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00300151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023231 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,945,254 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,710 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.