Argo Group (ARGO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

