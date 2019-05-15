Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
BATS:DALT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 5,620 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Further Reading: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.