Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clearwater Paper (CLW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) recently:

5/14/2019 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

5/2/2019 – Clearwater Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Clearwater Paper had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They wrote, “We are reducing our previous Street-low 2019 adj. EBITDA estimate from $145M to $142M, such that we have CLW’s net debt/EBITDA ratio hitting ~5.5x at year-end. CLW should remain within its covenants, but its leverage ratio is quite high nonetheless and industry conditions are difficult.””

4/1/2019 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CLW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,049.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

