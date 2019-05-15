Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Target Price at $148.50

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.49. 5,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,141. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,422,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 165,588 shares of company stock worth $21,637,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after acquiring an additional 763,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,591,000 after acquiring an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,944,000 after acquiring an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,803,000 after acquiring an additional 504,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

