Analysts Expect Evergy (EVRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Evergy posted sales of $893.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 3,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,749. Evergy has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $896,584 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

