Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $19.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $30.22 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $122.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 113.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,330. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,550. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 110.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,313,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,170 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,636,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

