Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Ichor posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

