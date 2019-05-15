Analysts Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $135,000 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.