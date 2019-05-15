Analysts Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $135,000 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

