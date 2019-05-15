Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.66 and last traded at $104.23. Approximately 4,900,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,811,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $505,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 501,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Down 5.8%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/analog-devices-adi-shares-down-5-8.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.