American Express (AXP) Holdings Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after buying an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $643,757,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,619,000 after buying an additional 985,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

