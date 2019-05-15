Alleghany (Y) Sets New 12-Month High at $678.38

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $678.38 and last traded at $678.04, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $674.69.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,205.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,034 shares of company stock worth $650,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

