Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after buying an additional 2,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after buying an additional 2,234,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,159 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

NYSE BABA opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

