AGCO (AGCO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE AGCO opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $17,342,531. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AGCO by 2,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in AGCO by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AGCO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

