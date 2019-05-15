Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Acer Therapeutics worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

