A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
A. H. Belo has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
A. H. Belo stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. A. H. Belo has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.90.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
In related news, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $109,841.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Moroney III sold 10,950 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $43,909.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,047 shares of company stock valued at $337,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
About A. H. Belo
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.
