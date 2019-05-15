$72.27 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $72.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $56.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $284.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.86 million, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $309.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 29.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 287,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 65,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 58,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

