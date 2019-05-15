$7.09 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.83. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $6.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.06.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.78. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 87.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

