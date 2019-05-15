4,520 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 214,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Barclays started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

SNBR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,483. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 92.30% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $318,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,764 shares of company stock worth $6,850,756 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/4520-shares-in-sleep-number-corp-snbr-purchased-by-cim-llc.html.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.