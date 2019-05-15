3,478 Shares in Unilever N.V. (UL) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

