$296.13 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $296.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $319.41 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $231.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,049.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 218,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

