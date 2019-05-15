$27.60 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce sales of $27.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $25.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $111.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.13 million to $111.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.28 million, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

In other Farmers National Banc news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $37,021.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,731.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,772 shares of company stock valued at $50,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

