$258.92 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post sales of $258.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.65 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $224.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,065,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,680,000 after buying an additional 67,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after purchasing an additional 522,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,364 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 263,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 208,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,375. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

