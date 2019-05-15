22,858 Shares in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Spark Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCE shares. William Blair cut Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $114.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. 9,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,125. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

