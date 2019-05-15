21,337 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.55%.

In related news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $136,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

