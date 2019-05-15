2,013,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Purchased by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,013,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,525,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 665,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,103,568. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/2013300-shares-in-ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-purchased-by-myriad-asset-management-ltd.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.