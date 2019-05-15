1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT) Position Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,547,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 574,869 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

