$128.44 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $128.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.87 million to $129.11 million. WesBanco posted sales of $105.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $512.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.38 million to $516.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $506.75 million to $529.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 63,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,810. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,821,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,446,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 182,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

