$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.34. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 415.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

