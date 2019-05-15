$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kraton Corp (KRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Kraton reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.93%. Kraton’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraton in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kraton to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $10,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kraton by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 206,277 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 570,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 193,577 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 629,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Kraton by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 189,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 178,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Kraton stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 6,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.06. Kraton has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

