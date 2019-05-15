$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Corning reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.41.

In other Corning news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,108 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after buying an additional 597,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,800,000 after buying an additional 838,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,113,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,231,000 after buying an additional 334,996 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corning by 3,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,382,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,322,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,643,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $36.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

