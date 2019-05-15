-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quorum Health Corp (QHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quorum Health’s earnings. Quorum Health posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Quorum Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quorum Health.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25). Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 248.56%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on QHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE QHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,469. Quorum Health has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 1,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 789,598 shares during the period. Restructuring Capital Associates LP boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 732,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 582,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quorum Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 1,456.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,002,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,312 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quorum Health (QHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.