Zymeworks (ZYME) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $17.73 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $159,762.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock worth $223,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Zymeworks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

