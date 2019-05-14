ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.72.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
See Also: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.