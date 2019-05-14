ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/zto-express-cayman-zto-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.